Carroll Kenneth Racey
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carroll's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Our beloved father, Carroll Kenneth Racey, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Carroll, the oldest son of Delmar Luke and Daisy Parker Racey was born on January 8, 1939.  

He was a graduate of Woodstock High School, Class of 1957.

Carroll was a proud veteran of the US Army having served in the Korean Conflict.

Carroll is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Judy Funk Racey. He is also survived by his siblings, Sherron Kamen of Chesapeake; Gerald Racey (JoAnn) of Woodstock; Vickie Racey Wartner of San Diego, CA; and Lillian Richards (Keith) of Woodstock; and Colman Racey (Leila) of North Myrtle Beach, SC; and by sister-in-law Kacey Johnson Racey also of Woodstock. Carroll is also survived by his loving children: Melvina Carol Racey Flaherty (Louis) and son Michael Lee Racey (Patricia) of Chicago, IL; and by son David Carroll Racey (Mitsuko) of San Diego, CA. Carroll is also survived by six grandchildren throughout the United States.

Carroll will be best remembered for his local business, Racey Refrigeration Service. Carroll will also be remembered as an ardent Civil War buff, a cannoneer, as well as for his love of model trains.

Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family will defer the memorial celebration of Carroll's life to a future date.

The family requests that donations in Carroll's honor be made to the ALS foundation or the Alzheimer's foundation.

Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved