Our beloved father, Carroll Kenneth Racey, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Carroll, the oldest son of Delmar Luke and Daisy Parker Racey was born on January 8, 1939.
He was a graduate of Woodstock High School, Class of 1957.
Carroll was a proud veteran of the US Army having served in the Korean Conflict.
Carroll is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Judy Funk Racey. He is also survived by his siblings, Sherron Kamen of Chesapeake; Gerald Racey (JoAnn) of Woodstock; Vickie Racey Wartner of San Diego, CA; and Lillian Richards (Keith) of Woodstock; and Colman Racey (Leila) of North Myrtle Beach, SC; and by sister-in-law Kacey Johnson Racey also of Woodstock. Carroll is also survived by his loving children: Melvina Carol Racey Flaherty (Louis) and son Michael Lee Racey (Patricia) of Chicago, IL; and by son David Carroll Racey (Mitsuko) of San Diego, CA. Carroll is also survived by six grandchildren throughout the United States.
Carroll will be best remembered for his local business, Racey Refrigeration Service. Carroll will also be remembered as an ardent Civil War buff, a cannoneer, as well as for his love of model trains.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family will defer the memorial celebration of Carroll's life to a future date.
The family requests that donations in Carroll's honor be made to the ALS foundation or the Alzheimer's foundation.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 27, 2020.