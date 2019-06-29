Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carroll Monroe Gochenour. View Sign Service Information Dellinger Funeral Home 157 North Main Street Woodstock , VA 22664 (540)-459-2199 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dellinger Funeral Home 157 North Main Street Woodstock , VA 22664 View Map Service 11:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary



Carroll Monroe Gochenour, 97, of Maurertown, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.



Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. The Reverend Anna Havron will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mt Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Fairview.



Carroll was born January 29, 1922 in St. Luke, Virginia. He was the son of the late Oscar and Lucy Gochenour.



He was a farmer, had an egg route for over 20 years, made furniture for over 50 years, and was a local livestock hauler.



He was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Fairview.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Painter Gochenour; five brothers, Harry, Lloyd, Richard, Ray and Irving Gochenour; two half brothers, Allen and Jacob Gochenour; and one half sister, Louise Kleese.



Carroll is survived by a son, Gary Richard Gochenour and wife Julie B. of Maurertown; a daughter, Sharon K. Gochenour of Woodstock; a sister, Lodema Lindamood of Hamburg; and one brother, Marvin Gochenour of Florida.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or the Woodstock Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 221 Woodstock, VA 22664.



Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.



