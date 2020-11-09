1/
Carroll "Pete" Painter
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carroll's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Carroll "Pete" Painter, 88, of Luray, died on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

He was born on June 27, 1932, in Luray and was a son of the late James Franklin Painter and Ruth May Painter.

Mr. Painter worked at Baughan Construction Company in Luray until 1977 when he began his teaching career at Warren County High School. He taught building trades from 1977-1997.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Anna Lee Kibler Painter.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Melinda Dovel and Cathy Painter, both of Luray, and Brenda Maddox of Harrisonburg; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Painter; three sisters, Elizabeth Jenkins, Caroline Painter and Marie Painter; and a brother, James Lewis Painter.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.

Military Honors provided by VFW Comer Jones Post 621.

A Live Stream will be provided for those who can't attend in person. For the live stream go to www.TheBradleyFuneralHome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 900 East Main St., Ground Floor, Richmond, VA. 23219.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
187 E. Main Street
Luray, VA 22835
(540) 743-5747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved