Guest Book View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Front Royal United Methodist Church Visitation 12:00 PM Front Royal United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary



Carroll S. Russell, Sr., 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family.



Carroll was born on March 8, 1946, in Huntly, Virginia son of the late Abner Theodore Russell and Lelia Ann Jett Russell. He was a graduate of Criser High School. Following graduation, he joined the United States



Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 50 years Thelma Love Russell; two sons Carroll S. "C" Russell, Jr. and Faron Russell and wife Johanna of Manassas; daughter-in-law Lisa Russell of Manassas: two sisters Lillian G. Taylor of Front Royal and Kesley Russell of Huntly; four grandchildren who he adored Alexis, Carlise, Alyssa, and Alivia; four sisters-in-law Ann Russell of Winchester, Shirl Love and husband Enoch, Jr. of Richmond, Karen Love and husband Michael, Sr. of Cary, Illinois, and Cora Love of Front Royal; brothers-in-law Kodzo Love of Richmond and Rev. Howard Frye of Huntly; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; God Daughters and a God Son; and many close friends.



Carroll was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Arthur Wardell Russell and Abner Morris Russell; three sisters Mary Lee Frye, Demetrice Russell, and Helena Adams Russell; and brother-in-law George Taylor.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Front Royal United Methodist Church. A Home Going service will be held on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at the church with The Rev. Kevin Agee officiating. Interment will follow in the Russell Family Cemetery in Huntly.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Williams Chapel CME Church, P.O. Box 279, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.



Condolences may be sent to the family at:

www.maddoxfuneralhome.com



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

Carroll S. Russell, Sr., 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family.Carroll was born on March 8, 1946, in Huntly, Virginia son of the late Abner Theodore Russell and Lelia Ann Jett Russell. He was a graduate of Criser High School. Following graduation, he joined the United States Army where he served during Vietnam. Carroll was a long-time member of Williams Chapel CME Church where he served as Chairman of the Board of Stewards and a trustee. He was a member of St. Luke 312 Masonic Lodge where he was a 3rd degree Mason. He worked for Avtex Fibers in Front Royal and retired from MWAA Dulles Airport after many dedicated years.Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 50 years Thelma Love Russell; two sons Carroll S. "C" Russell, Jr. and Faron Russell and wife Johanna of Manassas; daughter-in-law Lisa Russell of Manassas: two sisters Lillian G. Taylor of Front Royal and Kesley Russell of Huntly; four grandchildren who he adored Alexis, Carlise, Alyssa, and Alivia; four sisters-in-law Ann Russell of Winchester, Shirl Love and husband Enoch, Jr. of Richmond, Karen Love and husband Michael, Sr. of Cary, Illinois, and Cora Love of Front Royal; brothers-in-law Kodzo Love of Richmond and Rev. Howard Frye of Huntly; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; God Daughters and a God Son; and many close friends.Carroll was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Arthur Wardell Russell and Abner Morris Russell; three sisters Mary Lee Frye, Demetrice Russell, and Helena Adams Russell; and brother-in-law George Taylor.The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 30 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Front Royal United Methodist Church. A Home Going service will be held on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at the church with The Rev. Kevin Agee officiating. Interment will follow in the Russell Family Cemetery in Huntly.Memorial contributions may be made to the Williams Chapel CME Church, P.O. Box 279, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.Condolences may be sent to the family at:Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close