1/
Carroll Snead Settle
1940 - 2020
With deep sadness the family of Carroll Snead Settle, 80, of Washington, Virginia, announces his passing in the early morning hours at Page Memorial Hospital on October 13, 2020.

He was the youngest child born June 11, 1940 in Casleton, Virginia to the late Harry Edward and Rosie Byrd Wharton Settle.

Carroll was retired from Washington Gas Company after 30 years of services as a welder. He spent his retirement years tending to his cattle.

Carroll is survived by his loving companion, Mary Ann Leake; a daughter, Linda Carol "Lynn" Settle and her husband Charles Milton "Chuck" Settle of Washington, Virginia; and one sibling, Anna Mae Gore of Orange, Virginia.

Additional survivors include his grandchildren, who were the pride and joy of his life, Kyle Davis Settle and his wife Jennifer Maryl "Jenny" Settle of Culpeper, Virginia, and Samantah Nicole Settle of Washington, Virgnia; and one great-granddaughter, Grace Joy Settle of Culpeper, Virginia.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by seven siblings, Harry Brown, Lois Elizabeth, Charles Russell, Brueton "Bunny" Franklin, Lee Taylor, Fred Thomas, and Huroy "Billy" Settle.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to any of the following: Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Flint Hill Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Amissville Fire and Rescue, or the Sperryville Rescue Squad.

The family has decided to hold a private service to commemorate his life.

Friends may call at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
