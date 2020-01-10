Cassandria "Cassie" Gantt, 33, of Stephens City, VA went to be with the Lord Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Surviving is her husband, Michael Foster, son, Logan Gantt, mother, Sandra Willis, Step-Father, Larry Willis, Grandmother, Geraldine Stevenson, former husband, Andrew Gantt, former father-in-law, Gary Gantt and numerous siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday at Restoration Fellowship Church, 2128 John Marshall Highway, Strasburg, VA. A funeral service will follow the gathering at 5 p.m. with Pastor Scott Priest officiating. Covered dishes would be greatly appreciated for a Celebration of Life Reception immediately following the service at the church.
Interment will be at 12 p.m. on Monday in Panorama Memorial Gardens, 4917 Strasburg Road, Strasburg, VA, with Pastor Jay Ahlemann officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601. Memo: Gantt Service.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com for full obituary.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 10, 2020