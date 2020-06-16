Catherine "Cathy" C. Colgan, 61, loving mother, grandmother (Nana) of Woodstock, VA, born May 16, 1959, passed away peacefully at her home with her cat/companion, Star, by her side on June 9, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father Colin C. Colgan, her sister, Jeanne Dingus and a brother, Eric Baker.
She is survived by her partner, Jerry DiCarlo of Cheverly MD, mother Nina Baker of Woodstock VA, a brother Colin A. Colgan "C.A." (Melissa) of Plainfield IN, four daughters, Shannon Romick (Shawn) of Woodstock, VA, Chastidy Romick (Brian) of Woodstock, VA, Heather Kibler (Jeremy) of Woodstock VA, a son, Richard "Richie" Baker II (Corissa) of Edinburg, VA, Brandi Ross of Woodstock, VA. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren whom she loved and adored with all of her heart; Kameron Bowers, Kason Bowers, Kaileigh Pittington, Kensley Pittington, Hailey Long, Maddox Rogers, Brittany Bourland, Dakota Kibler, Savanah Kibler, Karlei Baker, Edgar Baker and Gabriel Souza.
Cathy loved her family and pets very much. She spent her life being a mother and grandmother. She also spent much of her time sponsoring people who struggled with addiction along with her avid love of writing, music, art and had just about any and every artistic ability that one could be blessed with. She loved to write, free hand calligraphy, etch glass, paint, wood widdle, cross stitch and so much more. Her love for animals (ANY ANIMAL) is undeniable by anyone that knew her. She was also a HUGE fan of Nascar, football, (specifically The Redskins) and The Walking Dead show. She had a heart of gold and was truly loved by anyone that knew her. She will be missed greatly by so many.
A Celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Dale Bowers officiating.
Cathy's final resting place will be held privately and will be immediate family only.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824 to assist the family with final expenses.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmanás Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 16, 2020.