Catherine "Cathie" Elizabeth Johnson, 70, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Thursday June 13, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Johnson was born on April 20, 1949 in Bluefield, West Virginia to the late Bernard and Edwina Smith.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, John Smith.
Surviving are her loving husband, Melvin Johnson; her sister, Cecilia Ryan; her brother in-law, Willis Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews; and all of the wonderful friends that shared her time in the Front Royal area.
Cathie had volunteered with the hospital for 25 years and was a devout Methodist. She spent many years singing in the choir for her congregation.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 19, 2019