Deaconess Catherine Elizabeth Ausberry Kilby went home to be with the Lord on May 20, 2020 at the Consulate Nursing Care in Woodstock, VA. She was born October 15, 1918 to the Late Frank and Sarah (Jordan) Ausberry. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church for 88 years.
She married James Wilson Kilby on April 19, 1941. To this union four children were born, James, John, Betty, Patricia and Gene.
Catherine is survived by her children, Rev. James M. Kilby (Janice), Betty Kilby Fisher Baldwin (Rev. David), Patricia Robb (Nathaniel) and Gene M. Kilby, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, church family and a host of friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband James Wilson Kilby, her son John F. Kilby, her sister and brothers.
Visitation will be Friday, May 29 10 a.m. - Noon at Cartwright Funeral Home, 232 East Fairfax Lane, Winchester VA with a private funeral (in compliance with Covid-19 regulations) burial at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Strasburg, VA. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kilby Family Endowed Scholarship Fund online at: https://poisefdn.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create?funit_id=1236
Checks may be sent to the POISE Foundation, Two Gateway Center, Suite 1700, 603 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. Please write "Kilby Scholarship Fund" on the memo line.
