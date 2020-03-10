Northern Virginia Daily

Catherine R.W. Thompson (1920 - 2020)
Service Information
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
22630
(540)-635-2773
Obituary
Catherine R.W. Thompson, 99, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Westminster-Canterbury in Winchester, Virginia.

Mrs. Thompson was born on August 6, 1920 in Graceville, Minnesota to the late Max and Augusta Gergens Winter. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Curtis E. Thompson and her daughter, Susan Thompson.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Kay D. and Richard D. Pace; two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Services will be private at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance at TS Alliance, 801 Roeder Road, Suite 750, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910 or at tsalliance.org.

Condolence messages may be left at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 10, 2020
