Catzby, age 31, died on December 17, 2019 at NIH hospital in Bethesda, MD, after a two year battle with a brain infection. His mother and fiancee were at his side.
Catzby was born at home on August 7, 1988, son of Denise de la Montaigne of Front Royal, VA and James Pitzvada of Winchester, VA.
He was preceded in death, eight years ago, by his brother, Zane.
Catzby graduated from the University of Mary Washington in 2011 and then began a life of adventure with his fiancee, Meredith McLeod. They crisscrossed the USA first, then after being certified as ESL teachers, moved to South Korea for two years, followed by three years in Saudi Arabia. While abroad, they traveled as much as possible to many countries throughout the world.
Catzby is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends whom he loved and who loved him dearly. He will be so missed.
In lieu of flowers, Catzby requested a âtribute giftã be made to : https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm?type=tribute Or call: 212-763-5794
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020