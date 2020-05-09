

Cecilia Murillo Zavala, 85, of Timberville, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.



Cecilia was born on February 16, 1935 in Mexico, the daughter of the late Bernandino Murillo and Nicandra Diaz Murillo.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Ma Zavala.



She is survived by two sons, Ramon and Miguel Zavala; two daughters, Josefina and Gloria Zavala; sixteen grandchildren, twenty three great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Valley Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will be private.



The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service Inc. And Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

