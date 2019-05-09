Channal Ryan Himelright, 46, of Winchester, passed away Friday, April 26. 2019.
Channal was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Conner Himelright.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Samantha Jo Himelright; father, Charles O. Himelright; his brother, Corey S. Himelright; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was a past member of the National Guard.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2-3 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Calvary Church of the Brethren, 578 Front Royal Pike (Rt. 522 S), Winchester, VA 22602. The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. at the church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 9, 2019