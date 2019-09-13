Northern Virginia Daily

Charlene "Charley" (Rutherford) Kriz (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Brian, Renee, and families. We in the Larsen family are so,..."
    - Jack Larsen
Service Information
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
22630
(540)-635-2773
Obituary
Send Flowers


Charlene "Charley" Kriz, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Services will be private.

Charley was born September 13, 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland, daughter of the late Wilson Roller Rutherford Jr. and Ella Virginia Heyn Rutherford.

She retired from teaching and was a member of the National Education Association.

Charley was married to the late Scott Raymond Kriz.

Surviving are a daughter, Renee Angela Kriz Brodnik and husband Michael of Vienna; one son, Brian Scott Kriz and wife Anne of Oakton; and seven grandchildren, Nick, Mallory, Maddi, Kelly, Erin, Sara, and Alexa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kelly Renee Brodnik Foundation, 404 Surrey Lane, SE, Vienna, VA 22180.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.