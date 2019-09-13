Charlene "Charley" Kriz, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Services will be private.
Charley was born September 13, 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland, daughter of the late Wilson Roller Rutherford Jr. and Ella Virginia Heyn Rutherford.
She retired from teaching and was a member of the National Education Association.
Charley was married to the late Scott Raymond Kriz.
Surviving are a daughter, Renee Angela Kriz Brodnik and husband Michael of Vienna; one son, Brian Scott Kriz and wife Anne of Oakton; and seven grandchildren, Nick, Mallory, Maddi, Kelly, Erin, Sara, and Alexa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kelly Renee Brodnik Foundation, 404 Surrey Lane, SE, Vienna, VA 22180.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 13, 2019