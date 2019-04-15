Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Charles B. 'Charlie Bill' Simmons, 92, of Middletown, went home to the Lord on April 12, 2019 at the Newton D. Baker V.A. Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia after a brief illness.



A funeral service for Mr. Simmons will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in the Stover Memorial Chapel, Strasburg, Virginia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.



Mr. Simmons will be laid to rest, with full military honor, at the Green Hill Cemetery in Union, West Virginia on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.



He was born October 16, 1926 in Lowell, Summers County, West Virginia, the son of Everett Marshall and Flora Lawrence Simmons.



He was a 1944 graduate of Greenville High School, Greenville, West Virginia.



After leaving the Army he attended Marshall College (University) on the G.I. Bill, earning a teaching degree - the first in his family to attend college. He was also a pitcher for the Marshall College Baseball Team during his time there. He was a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds.



From 1950 to 1960, he taught many subjects within the Monroe County School System, mainly at Gap Mills High School where he was also a basketball coach. In 1960 he and his family moved to Clearwater, Florida from Union, West Virginia and was employed by the Pinellas County School System until 1968 when the family relocated to Winchester, Virginia. He taught in the Frederick County School System from 1968 until 1986, all but about six months of this time at Robert E. Aylor Jr. High School (later Robert E. Aylor Middle School). He then retired from teaching with 37 years' experience.



Upon retirement he enjoyed golfing and was very good at it (with a few holes-in-one to his credit); hunting (especially Wild Turkey), fishing, a little farming, gardening and watching his grandkids grow. His 'retirement career' spanned 33 years as well...well done.



He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Middletown for almost 34 years.



He is survived from his first marriage to Marva Dean Simmons (d.1983) by a daughter, Marilyn Stroble of Leesburg and John Simmons (Connie) of Stephens City; his second marriage to Joan Elizabeth Beatty Simmons (d.1996) by a stepson, Douglas Beatty (Kathy) of Middletown; two step-daughters, Libby Beatty Fravel (Butch) of Stephens City and Gloria Beatty Brown (Mike) of Lexington; a brother, Curtis Simmons (Edna) of Northwood, Ohio; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews that he also adored.



He was preceded in death by two sisters, Nola F. Lilly of Hilldale, West Virginia and Margie L. Frederick of Cincinnati, Ohio.



The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff and employees of the Community Living Center (Wing A) at the Newton D. Baker V.A. Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia for their excellent care of our Dad while he was there....much respect for what they do.



