Charles Douglas "Doug" Cummins, 67, of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Doug was born October 6, 1952 in Woodstock, son of the late Charles Herbert Cummins Jr. and Geneva Painter Cummins. He was a graduate of Central High School. He was a truck driver for D.M. Bowman in Hagerstown, MD., and formerly worked at Windsor Knit, Automotive Industries and operated DJ's Race Shop.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Rae Campbell Cummins whom he married on November 6, 1987; brother, Donnie S. Cummins and wife Debbie of Edinburg and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Shenandoah County, P.O. Box 173, Woodstock, VA. 22664.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 9, 2019