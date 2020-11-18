1/1
Charles E. and Connie R. Webb
1948 - 2020
Charles E. "Chuck" Webb Jr. and Connie R. Shipley Webb, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on November 14, 2020 and on November 10, 2020. They were happily married for 50 years.

Chuck was born on August 1, 1948 in Washington, DC to the late Charles E. Webb Sr. and Elizabeth DeGraffenreid Webb and Connie was born on January 9, 1950 in Baltimore, MD to the late Richard and Mildred Theis Shipley. They were also preceded in death by their daughter, Ami McCarty.

Chuck was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He was a telephone lineman for Verizon and worked so hard for his family. Connie was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was the best cook in the world. They were both members of Freedom Baptist Church in Front Royal, VA and past members of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Bowie, MD. Chuck and Connie dedicated their lives to the Lord. They were a dependable and faithful couple, picking up kids for church every Sunday in their van and on the blue church bus. Chuck and Connie made an impact in the lives of everyone that came across their path. They will be greatly missed.

They are the devoted parents of Cherie (the late James) Colaciello, Darla (Hollis) Hillman and Betsy Herold, cherished grandparents of Lauren, Luke and Nathan Colaciello, Savannah, Alayna, Lilliana and Logan Hillman and Benjamin Herold. Connie is the sister of Debbie Pope and Richard "Mo" Shipley. They are also survived by many loving cousins, extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 11 AM to 3 PM at Freedom Baptist Church, 1200 N. Shenandoah Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630. The burial and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

While attending services please use all protocols for COVID-19 including wearing masks and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Freedom Baptist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, VA.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Freedom Baptist Church,
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
