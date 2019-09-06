Charles E. "Hollywood" "Tinker" Folks Sr., 73, of Woodstock, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. Pastor William Todd Gess will officiate. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
Charles was born May 6, 1946. He was the son of the late Fred Payne and Margaretta Folks.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Lee Folks; and a brother, Alfred Folks.
Charles is survived by a son, Charles "Junebug" Folks Jr. and wife Erika of Woodstock; two daughters, Dolores Witherall and husband Robert of Winchester, and Ruth Martinez and husband Marcelino of Winchester; seven grandchildren, Darien, Lucas and Genesis Folks, Robbie Witherall, and Gabriella, Vence and Victor Martinez; two brothers, Joe Folks of Front Royal, and Henry Folks and wife Denise of Front Royal; a sister, Leslie Gallop of Norfolk; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 7-8 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 6, 2019