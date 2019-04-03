|
|
Charles Edward Sine, 74, of Wardensville, WV, died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his home.
Charles was born July 5, 1944 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Joseph P. and Daisy Keckley Sine.
He worked for Rubbermaid Corporation for 20+ years.
He was a veteran in the United States Army having received the Purple Heart and Silver Star.
He was a member of VFW Post #2102 and the Faith Mission Church. both in Wardensville, WV.
Charles loved to hunt and was a fantastic turkey hunter, but he especially enjoyed rabbit hunting, also raised his own rabbit beagles and he adored his grandchildren.
Charles married Betty J. Malcomb Sine June 5, 1988 in Stephens City, VA.
Surviving, with his wife of 30 years, is a son, Shane E. Sine of Wardensville, WV; two daughters, Laura Sine-Dove and husband Bobby of Winchester, VA, and Sherry Sine-Shaff and husband James of Wardensville, WV; two step daughters, Holly Crawford and husband Mike of Strasburg, VA, and Tara Crawford of Wardensville, WV; four sisters, Eunice Synder of Wardensville, WV, Jean DeHaven of High View, WV, his twin Judy Shade of Winchester, VA, and Martha Smith of Arkansaw, WV; 13 grandchildren, Logan, Hannah, Rebekah, Kristina, Morgan, Riley, Emmie, Cate, Eli, Courtney, Justin, Lillie and Sophia; three great grandchildren, Bryce, Canaan and Kade; a number of nieces and nephews; a friend, Greg Sager; and he leaves behind his faithful companions, Tilly and Jack.
He is preceded in death by a daughter, Valarie Dawn Sine; three brothers, Leonard, Winfred and Virgil Sine; and two sisters, Mary Jo Sine and Janet Orndorff.
A celebration of Charles' life will be at the Faith Mission Church Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Roger Sager. Inurnment will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery in Wardensville, WV.
Family will receive friends at the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville, WV 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 4.
|
|
|
|