Charles Eugene "Peanut" Vance, Jr., 62, of Star Tannery, VA passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Hospice In-Patient Care Center, Winchester, VA after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
A Funeral service for Peanut will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Gravel Springs Lutheran Church with Rev. Sonya Williams-Giersch officiating. Burial will follow at the Gravel Springs Cemetery.
Peanut was born in Winchester, VA on February 17, 1957, the son of Charles Eugene Vance, Sr.
He worked as a truck driver for Stuart M. Perry, loved to hunt and fish, raise a garden and driving his truck.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Heltzel.
Survivors include his wife, Wilma Jo Baker Vance of Star Tannery; his son, Jeremiah Vance and wife Kristen of Stephens City, VA; along with his grandchildren, Lucas Vance and Sydney Vance.
Pallbearers will be Wil Hottle, Bill Wicks, Ron Paul, Kenny Renner, Dan Himelright and Andy Rhodes.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6-8 p.m.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 2, 2019