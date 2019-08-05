Charles Franklin (Doug) Clem, 78, of Woodstock passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at his home.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at St. Luke Cemetery in Woodstock. Reverend Fred Mauck will officiate.
Mr. Clem was born August 7, 1940 in Mt. Jackson, VA, son of the late William Welford and Mary Frances Frye Clem.
He was the 2nd generation Plumbing/HVAC Superintendent retiring after 35 years with Riddleberger Brothers, Inc. He passed on his extensive knowledge of the trade to several now Superintendents for the company. He enjoyed fishing on the Chesapeake Bay with his boat, hunting and his vegetable garden.
He was also predeceased by his first wife, Sylvia Ryman Clem, second wife, Joyce Ann Clem; stepdaughter, Susan Simmons Riffey; and brother, William Louis Clem.
He is survived by his son, Scott Clem and wife Judy; stepdaughter Dawn Weinkam and her husband Lou; grandsons, Michael Clem and his wife Nicole, and Brian Gochenour; great granddaughter, Ryleigh Clem; step-grandchildren Gus, Cortlyn, Dominick, Trey, Luke, Gretchen, Dexter, Vinny; step-great grandchildren Lottie and Maverick; brother, Ronnie Clem; sisters, Shirley Fadeley, Joan Burger, Bonnie Weakley, Peggy Runion; sister-in-law, Trish Clem. Also, his best friend Ronnie Rinker who helped him thru the last years of his life after Joyce passed.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA. 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 5, 2019