Charles Franklin Keller
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Franklin Keller, 80, a resident of Maurertown, VA passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.

Services and burial for Mr. Keller will be conducted at a later date.

Mr. Keller was born in Shenandoah County, VA on December 20, 1939 a son of the late Glenn Samuel and Geneva Virginia Hamman Keller. Mr. Keller worked side by side with his sons owning Keller's Backhoe Service for over 45 years. He loved Caterpillar equipment and playing the fiddle for local bands for over 50 years. He loved and enjoyed everyone that followed him while playing music. He also loved spending time with his friends during happy hour in Aruba.

Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Rachael B. Keller of Maurertown, VA; his sons, Randy Keller (Lisa) of Woodstock, Timmy Keller (Pam) of Maurertown, Glenn Keller (Debbie) of Mt. Olive; his daughter, Sara Tyson (Richard) of Elizabeth City, NC; his step-son, Daryl Bowers (Jaynelle) of Maurertown; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren along with a brother, Gary Keller (Shirley).

Memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Keller to Toms Brook Fire Dept, P.O. Box 168, Toms Brook, VA 22660 or any local rescue squad of your choice.

You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Keller.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved