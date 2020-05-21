Charles Franklin Keller, 80, a resident of Maurertown, VA passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Services and burial for Mr. Keller will be conducted at a later date.
Mr. Keller was born in Shenandoah County, VA on December 20, 1939 a son of the late Glenn Samuel and Geneva Virginia Hamman Keller. Mr. Keller worked side by side with his sons owning Keller's Backhoe Service for over 45 years. He loved Caterpillar equipment and playing the fiddle for local bands for over 50 years. He loved and enjoyed everyone that followed him while playing music. He also loved spending time with his friends during happy hour in Aruba.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Rachael B. Keller of Maurertown, VA; his sons, Randy Keller (Lisa) of Woodstock, Timmy Keller (Pam) of Maurertown, Glenn Keller (Debbie) of Mt. Olive; his daughter, Sara Tyson (Richard) of Elizabeth City, NC; his step-son, Daryl Bowers (Jaynelle) of Maurertown; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren along with a brother, Gary Keller (Shirley).
Memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Keller to Toms Brook Fire Dept, P.O. Box 168, Toms Brook, VA 22660 or any local rescue squad of your choice.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 21, 2020.