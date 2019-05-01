Charles Franklin Tumblin, of Front Royal, VA, died April 28, 2019 at Warren Hospital at the age of 73.
Charles was born April 20, 1946 to the late Latha and Margeret Tumblin.
He was a member of the Winchester Moose Lodge, Upperville Volunteer Fire Department, enjoyed playing poker, spending time with dogs, a Cowboys and NASCAR fan and loved watching TV.
He was also predeceased by his daughter, Christina Tumblin.
He is survived by his brother, William Tumblin of Rock Ford, CO; three sisters, Marie Anderson of Sumpter, SC, Sylvia Edwards of Stephen City VA, and Joann Owens of Front Royal, VA; and wife, Diane Tumblin of Stephens City.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 4, 10-11 a.m. at Royston Funeral Home in Middleburg, VA. A service will begin at 11 a.m. with interment following in Ivy Hill Cemetery, Upperville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to the Briggs Animal Adoption Center, 3731 Berryville Pike, Charles Town, WV 25414. www.baacs.org
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 1, 2019