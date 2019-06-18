Northern Virginia Daily

Charles H. Hensley (1932 - 2019)
Charles H. Hensley, 86, of Woodstock, passed away, Monday, June 17, 2019 at Greenfield of Woodstock.

No services are planned.

Charles was born September 4, 1932 in Moore County, Tennessee. He was the son of the late John and Sue Sawyer Hensley.

He served in the United States Air Force.

He worked for the Mid-Continent Telephone Company as a central office manager.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Sue Ann Hensley; and eight siblings, Leland, Lila, Johnny, Bernie, Ann, Ray, Helen, and Roy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.

