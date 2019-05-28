Charles Henry "Charlie" Jenkins, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his home.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 30 at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment with military honors provided by the VFW Post 2123 of Winchester will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Charlie was born August 13, 1938 in Rappahannock County, Virginia, son of the late Clarence Dick Jenkins and Lucille Cornelia Sisk Jenkins.
He retired after many dedicated years as Administrator of the Loyal Order of Moose. He was a member of the Stephens City Loyal Order of Moose Lodge # 2483, received the degree of Pilgrim in the Loyal Order of the Moose, a member of The American Legion Post 330 in Culpeper, and a member of the Burton-Hammond VFW Post 2524 in Culpeper.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 31 years, Gloria J. Jenkins; two daughters, Lisa Jenkins Walker and Wendy Moore, both of Front Royal; three step sons, Wayne Howard Hudson of Unionville, Jeffery Russell Hudson of Strasburg, and Timothy Ray Hudson of Front Royal; two sisters, Linda Jenkins and husband Bernie of Strasburg, and Charlotte Gaines of Sperrryville; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Bill Jenkins: and a great grandson, Jonah Hudson.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Hudson, Jeff Hudson, Harry Wines, Steve Sealock, Jacob Sloat, and David York.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kathy Hudson, Amanda Hudson, Eva Walker, and Lena Foster.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
