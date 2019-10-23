Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Henry "Chuck" Russell. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Valley Baptist Church 408 Stoney Creek Road Edinburg , VA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



Charles Henry Russell "Chuck", 80, went to be with his Lord & Savior on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.

Chuck was predeceased by his parents Mabel and Michael Russell, brother Mikey, sister Doris and his son, Jerry.



Chuck is survived by his wife Sherry, two sons, Mike (Danita), Jeff (Kathy); one daughter, Carla; and three step-children, Carl (Erica), Kimberly and Sharon. Seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a whole host of family and friends.



Chuck was born on March 9, 1939 in Farmville, Virginia. His family moved from Farmville to Abingdon and eventually to Fairfax County where Chuck was a 1957 graduate of Fairfax High School. He became a very skilled crane operator and partnered with his best friend to establish Skyline Crane Service, Inc. in 1963 where Chuck became well known and loved for his keen business sense and the way in which he handled the field and the relationships that grew with the men that worked for him.



Chuck retired from Skyline in 1981 and pursued his passion of raising and racing thoroughbreds. In 1978 his accomplished thoroughbred "Cortan" held track records and was entered into the "Wall of Fame" in Charlestown, West Virginia along with a banquet room at Penn National in Pennsylvania named "Cortan".



Chuck enjoyed hunting, bowling, golfing, fishing and horseshoes. But his greatest love was his family and his health rapidly declined after the loss of his son Jerry in June.



Chuck shared the last 21 years of his life with his wife Sherry who lovingly cared for him. Chuck and Sherry were both saved and baptized together in 2014 and enjoyed traveling, gardening, fishing, knitting and being caregivers. When Chuck's doctors told him the smoking had to go he decided to pick up knitting to keep his hands and mind busy. And he excelled at knitting just like he did with everything else in his life. Chuck will be forever loved and missed.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chuck's memory to the Blue Ridge Hospice.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Valley Baptist Church, 408 Stoney Creek Road, Edinburg, VA 22824 on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. Services will be officiated by Pastor James Bailey who had the privilege of leading Chuck and Sherry to the Lord and baptizing them.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 23, 2019

