Charles Herbert Foster, 93, of Flint Hill, VA, passed away on July 1, 2020.
Mr. Foster was born on December 2, 1926 in Rappahannock County, VA to Herbert Ashton Foster and Minnie Wince Foster.
He was a Veteran of World War II and a retired orchardist and farmer, a partner in Foster Orchards for many years. He continued to be an avid hunter even into his 80's.
He is survived by his daughters, Sandra Hawkins and Charlotte Turnmeyer of Strasburg, VA, and Sharon Dodson & her husband Roger of Flint Hill, VA; four grandchildren, Scott Turnmeyer & his wife Pam of Front Royal, VA, Barry Turnmeyer & his wife Crystal of Strasburg, VA, Allyson Rigel & her husband Eric of Charleston, SC and Jacob Dodson & his wife Samantha of Flint Hill, VA; 4 great grandchildren, Dakoda, Britlyn, and Kadence Turnmeyer and Grace Dodson, sisters-in-law, Shirley Foster and Helen Corbin, Shirley Braithwaite, Eleanor Knight, Jo Oliver, Judy Oliver, a brother-in-law, Ralph Linaburg and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Lucy Oliver Foster, two brothers, Claude A. Foster, Gavor K. Foster, and a sister, Delores Corbin, two sons-in-law and a great grandson.
He was a member of Flint Hill United Methodist Church and a charter member of the Flint Hill Fire Dept. and life time member of Flint Hill Hunt Club.
Services will be private with pastor Jesse Colwell officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Flint Hill Cemetery Fund at 2471 Jericho Rd., Flint Hill, VA 22627 or Flint Hill United Methodist Church c/o Brenda Payne, 340 Dearing Rd., Huntly, VA 22640.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com