Charles Leroy Orndorff, 61, of Maurertown, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 after a short, courageous battle with glioblastoma. The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 14, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodstock United Methodist Church. Reverend Robert Hoskins will officiate. Burial will be private.
Mr. Orndorff was born January 1, 1959 in Woodstock, son of the late Roy C. Orndorff and Christie L. Jewell Orndorff. He was a 1977 graduate of Central High School and employed with H. N. Funkhouser/Quality Auto Parts/Napa for 38 years. He was an active and contributing member of Woodstock United Methodist Church. He continued his family's generations of passion for agriculture with goat farming.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carmel Orndorff, whom he married on November 23, 1979; daughter, Christen Orndorff Palmer and husband Joshua of Winchester; son, Craig Orndorff and wife Robin of Woodstock; sister, Mary Ann Herrell and Ron of Woodstock; brother, Lester Orndorff and wife Joan of Woodstock; grandchildren, Alice Orndorff, Adeline Palmer, and another grandchild on the way, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Craig Robinson, Guy Gochenour, Ronnie Funk, Ricky Kibler, John Brubaker, Shawn Wilson and Doug Thorpe.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Woodstock United Methodist Church, 154 S. Muhlenberg Street, Woodstock, VA 22664 or Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork Street, Suite #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Special thanks to a special niece, Lisa Keller Nelson, and son, Ashton, for all their help in recent months.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Service, Valley Funeral Service Branch.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 13, 2020