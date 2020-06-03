Dr. Charles (Chuck) M. Huber, age 79, of Front Royal, VA passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his home.
Dr. Huber was born on December 31, 1940 in Charlotte, Michigan, son of the late Donald and Ethel Huber. He graduated from Charlotte High School in 1959 and then attended the University of Michigan where he received a B.S. in Pharmacy in 1963. While at Michigan, he was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. He then pursued his medical career at the Medical College of Virginia (MCV) in Richmond from 1964-1968. From 1970-1972, he completed active duty service in the U.S. Navy stationed at the Naval Operations Base in Norfolk, VA where he achieved the rank of Lt. Commander. Upon completion of his naval service, he returned to MCV where he was appointed Chief Resident in Internal Medicine.
In 1975, Dr. Huber joined Dr. F.A. Irani in private practice in Front Royal, Virginia and formed Front Royal Internal Medicine Associates, Ltd. They were joined by Dr. Thomas E. Patteson, III in 1978. While at Warren Memorial Hospital, he served as a member of the Executive Committee, was President for two years, and also served as Chairman of the Department of Medicine.
During his medical career, Dr. Huber was a member of the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, the Medical Society of Virginia, the American Society of Internal Medicine, and the Southern Medical Association. He received admission to Alpha Omega Alpha Honorary Medical Society and Sigma Zeta Science Honorary Society, a Fellowship in the American College of Physicians, and was an A.D. Williams Scholar at the Medical College of Virginia. He was certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the National Board of Medicine. After 31 years of service, he retired from private practice in 2006, but continued to work at Warren Memorial Hospital until 2012 where he performed cardiac stress tests and quality assurance. He will be remembered as a compassionate and dedicated physician.
In addition to his professional endeavors, Dr. Huber was a very active member of Calvary Episcopal Church serving as a Member of the Vestry, Chairman of the Long Range Planning Committee, Member of the Healing Team, Member of the Seminarian's Committee, Usher Chairman, President of the Men of Calvary, and was appointed a Trustee of the Church.
Dr. Huber was extremely charitable and active in numerous civic organizations in which he served in leadership positions including: Warren County Chamber of Commerce, Warren Heritage Society, American Heart Association, Warren Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, Belle Grove Plantation, American Cancer Society, Peoples Bank of Front Royal Advisory Board, Jefferson National Bank Advisory Board, F & AM Lodge 120, Blue Ridge Hospice, Front Royal- Warren County Community Forum Task Force for Unity of Purpose of Local Government, St. Luke's Free Clinic Staff Physician, Warren County Educational Endowment, and Project Lead The Way Biomedical Services Advisory Board. Chuck was a member of the Front Royal Rotary Club for many years, serving as President and Membership Chair and was a Paul Harris Fellow multiple times, as well as a Skelton Fellowship Recipient. During the last few years of his life, he dedicated his service to Samuels Public Library as its President and a Member of the Board of Directors.
Chuck married Margaret Louise Frey in Ann Arbor, Michigan at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on June 16, 1962 and they celebrated 57 years of marriage. During their life together, Chuck and Margaret were avid travelers. They loved all types of travel from camping to cruises. They especially loved their second home "Ardea Point" in Lancaster County, VA on the Corrotoman River. Chuck and Margaret enjoyed many hours exploring the river, taking day and overnight trips with Chuck as the captain of their boat, the "Lady Meg". He always referred to Ardea Point as heaven on earth. Over the years, Chuck also loved playing tennis with friends, gardening in his yard, playing bridge and chess, and spending time with his Jack Russell Terriers. He was a passionate reader who had an undying desire to learn. He will be deeply missed by family, neighbors, friends, and all those who had a chance to know him and whose lives he touched.
Chuck is survived by his wife Margaret, their daughter, Anne Gorham of Lorton, Virginia, her husband Linwood, and their children, Linwood III and Charles; and their son, Charles N. Huber of Annapolis, Maryland, his wife Amy, and their children, Alyssa, Calvin, and Mitchell. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Hamrick of Reno, Nevada.
Inurnment of his ashes will be in the Columbarium at Calvary Episcopal Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends may visit a Tribute to Chuck at www.charlesmhuber.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Episcopal Church, 132 N Royal Ave. Front Royal, VA 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 3, 2020.