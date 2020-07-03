Charles "Junie" Natt, Jr., 70, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Elder Derick Chunn officiating. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery.
Mr. Natt was born on February 1, 1950 in Front Royal to the late Charles Sr. and Maudie Tucker Natt. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Natt; sister, Pauline Natt and brother, Homer Natt.
He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Mollie Natt of Front Royal; three sons, Herman "Barney" Thompson of Winchester, Virginia, Samuel Joseph Natt of Front Royal and Charles Nathaniel Natt III of Front Royal; two daughters, Rachael Renee Natt of Front Royal and Priscilla Victoria Natt of Front Royal; two sisters, Dorothy Natt of Front Royal and Christine Patterson of Mount Jackson, Virginia; brother, Johnnnie Natt of Richmond, Virginia and six grandchildren, Alexsis Thompson, Zachariah Thompson, Jazmine Thompson, Jayelan Natt, Cameran Pink and Colby Pink.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family care of Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com