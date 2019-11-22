Charles R. Butler "Bojo", 70, of Rogers, AZ, went to Heaven November 19, 2019. He was born June 3, 1949 in Warren County, Virginia. He was the son of the late Raymond Sherwood and Hattie Louise Kirby Butler.
He is preceded in death by one son Charles "Chuckie" Butler, four sisters Elizabeth Atkins, Helen Greene, Mary Murphy and Gloria Clark and a significant other Paula Jo Hinson-Butler.
He is survived by three daughters Tina Butler Solorzano, Racheal Catherine Soden, Laura Lea Butler, seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews as well as his lifelong love Charlotte Butler "Muffin".
Celebration of life will be held by family and friends.
Arrangements by Benton County Funeral Home 306 N. 4th St. Online condolences at www.bentoncountyfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 22, 2019