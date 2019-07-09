Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Randal "Charlie" Seaford Sr.. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Charles Randal "Charlie" Seaford Sr., 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.



A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 12 at Maddox Funeral Home conducted by his wife, Barbara "Bobbie" Seaford. Interment will follow in Fairfax Memorial Gardens in Fairfax, Virginia.



Charlie was born November 14, 1938 in Gibsonville, North Carolina, son of the late Charles Weston Seaford and Eunice Bell Zimmerman Seaford Fox.



He retired after 31 dedicated years from Safeway. Following retirement Charlie owned and operated his own cabinet and counter top business Royal Topps.



He was a member of the Front Royal Baptist Temple, a 32nd Degree Mason, member of Unity Masonic Lodge #146 A.F. & A.M., Winchester Hiram Lodge A.F. & A.M 45, The Most Worshipful Grand Lodge A.F. & A.M. of Virginia, Washington Lodge 78, Cochran Lodge 271 the Plains, B.P.O.E. Lodge #2382, and the Moose Lodge #829 in Front Royal.



Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 60 years, Barbara Anne "Bobbie" Seaford; one son, Charles Randal Seaford Jr. (Linda) of Rostraver, Pennsylvania; three daughters, Linda Anne Hawkins (Keith) of Clearbrook, Janet Louise McCrae (John) of Mohnton, Pennsylvania, and Lois Marie Wargo (Douglas) of Martinsburg, West Virginia; two sisters, Freida Marie Kemmerer (Nate) of Fayetteville, Georgia and Gloria Jean Edge (Gene) of Berlin, Maryland; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be Keith Hawkins, Justin Miller, Dour Wargo, Charles E. Seaford, Harry Hammack Jr., and Gene Edge.



Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Linton, Paul Gribble and Steven Glaze.



The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Charlie to the Masonic Home, P.O. Box 7866, Richmond, VA 23231, or to a .



Condolences may be sent to the family at



