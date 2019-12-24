Charles Roosevelt (Hill) Hembry was born to a Charles Roosevelt Hill and Margaret Marie Tigney on July 2, 1958 in Fairfax, Virginia. Charles passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in his home in Front Royal, Virginia at the age of 62.
Charles' family will receive guests at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
He was educated in Fairfax Public Schools and employed at Irrigation Service for 26 years as a pipe fitter.
Charles was the best brother, father and provider for his family. Everyone loves him, his personality and the way he would always light up the room. With such love, cheerfulness' this will always be remembered.
His memories will forever be cherished by his devoted and loving fiance, Shirley Porter; his son, Kendall Porter; and daughter (Stephanie) Janelle Porter; his siblings Lana Blankeney, Bonnie Eaton and Barry Carter; and his four grandchildren, Jamari, Jayden, Josiah and Ilyana.
He leaves behind his aunt, Judy Robinson and uncle, Sonny; two brothers from another mother, Billy and Spot, and a host of family and friends.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 24, 2019