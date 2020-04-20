Charles Russell Whorton, 61, of Rappahannock County, VA died Friday, April 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 1, 1958 to Montrue Whorton and the late Roy Whorton.
Charles was gifted with a kind soul and a good, generous spirit. He always did the right thing and you had the confidence that he would faithfully back you up. He also was and always will be remembered as a loving and faithful husband and special supportive uncle to Ashley and Logan.
He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Patricia Vest Whorton, his mother; Montrue Frazier, a brother; Jimmy Compton and his wife Darlene, a special niece and nephew; Mary Ashley Vest and Logan Ashby Vest, additional nieces and nephews; Jennifer Woodward, Timothy Robinson, and Joseph Peregory. Charles is also survived by a host of other family members.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his brother Ray Whorton and sisters; Nancy Robinson and Janet Peregory.
Services are private.
