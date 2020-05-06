Charles Sprint "Sonny" Crisman
1934 - 2020
Charles Sprint Crisman, Jr., "Sonny", 85, of Winchester, VA, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born on September 29, 1934 in Winchester. He was a graduate of John Handley High School. After high school, Sonny served in the US Navy, stationed in Quantico, VA. He worked for his parents at Crisman Cleaners prior to opening his own business, Crisman Rug and Furniture Cleaners. Sonny managed the Health Center Duckpin Lanes in Winchester, and managed Northside Lanes for approximately 40 years prior to retiring.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, Charles S. Crisman, SR. and Emily Hobbs Crisman. He is survived by one sister, Margaret Kostel of Williamsburg, VA and one brother, Marshall Crisman (Sally) of California; one daughter, Margaret Lynn Rowles of Maurertown, VA; three sons, Charles Robert Crisman (Brenda) of Winchester, Timothy Sprint Crisman (Ina Rae) of Strasburg, and Thomas Alva Crisman of Harpers Ferry, WV; ten grandchildren; twenty-two great- grandchildren; four great- great-grandchildren; two nieces and three nephews. He is also survived by a special friend, Nina Wilkins of Baker, WV.

Because of social distancing concerns, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts may be made to The Veteran's Administration. You can donate on line at www.volunteer.va.gov

Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 6, 2020.
