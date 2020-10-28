Charles W. Dunn, 77, of Woodstock, VA passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Residential Care Center due to complications from a stroke.
Charles was born in 1942 in Vienna, VA, son of the late Henry and Helen Dunn. He was a graduate of James Madison High School and a long term employee at Washington Gas in Springfield, retiring in 2005.
He married Linda Jones on April 8, 1964 in Fairfax, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Theresa Dunn and Regina Hudson; grandsons, Derek and Joshua Hudson; one brother, two sisters, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Along with his parents, Charles was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
A private graveside service will be in National Memorial Park, Falls Church, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charles' memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com