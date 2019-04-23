Charles Wayne King, 74, of Woodstock, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at his home.
The funeral service will be held Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. at Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824. The Reverends Robert Hoskins and Randy Sheads will officiate. Burial will be Friday at 2 p.m. in Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Mr. King was born December 27, 1944 in Washington, D.C., son of the late Gilbert Lee King and Elsie Melinda Courtney King.
He was a Navy veteran and retired from Fairfax County Schools in 1996 after 30 years.
He was a member of the Woodstock American Legion Post #199, Woodstock Moose Lodge #575, and a life member of Centreville Volunteer Fire Department, where he was a former Assistant Chief.
He was a master mason in Acacia Lodge #16 A.F. and A.M. in Clifton, VA, member of Cassie Lodge #142 in Woodstock, VA, Royal Arch Lodge in Edinburg, VA and Scottish Rite in Alexandria, VA and a 32nd Degree Mason.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Diane Sheads King, whom he married August 26, 1967; God daughter, Cynthia Jean Clinard and husband Michael and children Shawn and Ginny of Juliette, GA; niece, Cheryl L. Waybright and husband Anthony and their children Marshall and Courtney of Smyrna, GA; and niece, Malinda S. Sibille and husband Curtis and their children, Lee and Madelaine of Griffin, GA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Woodstock American Legion, Centreville Volunteer Fire Department or the Woodstock Rescue Squad.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 23, 2019