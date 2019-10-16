Charles William Green, Sr., 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, in his home.
A Home-going service will be held on Saturday, October 19 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home conducted by the Rev. James Starks. Burial will be private.
Mr. Green was born May 11, 1947, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, son of the late Robert Summers and Maude Roberta Green. He worked for many years as a carpenter. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are a son Charles William Green, Jr. of Strasburg; two daughters Tracy Lynn Green of Manassas and Kendra Wagenschutz of Cadillac, Michigan; one sister Viola Green of Front Royal; one grandson Daion Boone; one great-grandson Malachi Boone; several nieces; several nephews; and several cousins.
Mr. Green was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers George Russell Green and James Richard Green.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 16, 2019