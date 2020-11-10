Charles William Stover, 73, a resident of Strasburg, VA, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his residence.
Services and burial for Mr. Stover will be conducted at a later date.
Mr. Stover was born in Woodstock, VA, on June 5, 1947 a son of the late Charles William and Edith Thelma Rinker Stover. Mr. Stover was a graduate of Strasburg High School, Lord Fairfax Community College and attended Shenandoah University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Germany, and was retired from Whitman, Requardt and Associates where he worked as an Engineering Supervisor in various areas. He loved golf and was an avid fan and long time season pass holder of the University of Virginia athletics, and a contributor to the Virginia Athletics Foundation. Mr. Stover was involved in the Little League programs in Strasburg and throughout the area. He served as former president of the Strasburg Band Boosters, and a former member of the Strasburg Planning Commission. He will be remembered by his family as an honest and hard working man who was always there for them.
Mr. Stover is survived by his two children Jennifer L. Stover (Michael Lance) of Charlottesville, VA, and Nicholas D. Stover of Winchester, VA and his grandchildren Abbott Michael Lance and Rinker Atwell Lance. Mr. Stover is also survived by Allen Thomas and Amy Thomas who he claimed as his own.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Strasburg Vol. Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 620, Strasburg, VA 22657 or a charity of one's choice
