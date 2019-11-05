Charles William "Bill" Yew, 85, of Woodstock, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Woodstock United Methodist Church, at 3:00 p.m. A social will follow at 4:00 p.m. at the Woodstock Brewhouse back room.
Mr. Yew was born on October 10, 1934, in Saumsville, son of the late George Franklin Yew Sr. and Minnie Whittington Yew. He was an Army veteran and worked at Edinburg Aileen for 32 years. He was a member of Saumsville Christian Church, Woodstock American Legion Post #199. He worked security for 25 years at the Shenandoah County Fair and was a volunteer for 20 years for the Woodstock Volunteer Fire Department.
Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Connie Barbour Yew whom he married on February 19, 1966; four sons, Johnny Carter and wife Bonnie of Moravian Falls, NC., Greg Yew, Donnie Carter and Michael Yew and wife Jill all of Woodstock; six grandchildren, Bradley Carter, Brandon Carter, Steven Portillo, Sierra Foley, Logan Yew and Kaylee Yew; nine great grandchildren, Maddox Carter, Jax Carter, Myah Flannery, Kailey Flannery, Noah Foley, Abigail Foley, Thorne Portillo, Quinnlynn Portillo and Maxon Portillo.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, George Franklin Yew, Jr, Garland Yew, Marvin Yew, Roy Yew, as well as his four sisters, Hazel Yew, Laureen Balderston, Ethel Hern, and Kitty Cawood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodstock American Legion Post #199, P.O. Box 357, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg, VA.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 5, 2019