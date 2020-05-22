

Charlotte Anita Laing, 66, of 177 CR 2417, Camp County, Leesburg, left this earth for her heavenly home on May 19, 2020. Charlotte will always be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. A memorial service will be held in the future at Midway Baptist Church, 8831 US Hwy 271N, Gilmer, Texas.



Charlotte was born August 31, 1953, in Denton, Texas, the first of the three children of Charles Edwin and Margaret Lucille Gresset Sparkman. She was raised in Coose Bay, Oregon.



In 1974, she joined the United States Air Force. By her retirement in 1994 Charlotte had risen to the rank of Master Sergeant and was a combat veteran of Desert Storm. Mrs. Laing served her nation honorably for 20 years, to include 5 years in NATO. She retired as a teacher in Front Royal, Virginia in July 2009 and moved to Camp County, Texas to take care of her mother. Charlotte served as secretary of the Camp County Democratic Party, was a member of the American Legion, and was a faithful volunteer for Camp County Habitat for Humanity. She was a member of the Midway Baptist Church.



Charlotte is survived by Michael, her husband of 29 years; two daughters, Shannon Michelle Larson and her husband, Chad, of Princeton, Texas, and Heather Janau James and her husband, Toby, of Choctaw, Oklahoma; two step children, Shannon and wife Kathy Laing of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Alora Wininger of Apollo Beach, Florida; six grandchildren, Braunwyn Hawkins, Trey James, Reyann James, Jacob Larson, Ty James, and Tate James; and four great-grandchildren, Adam Larson, Keaton Hawkins, Brinley Hawkins, and Laine Larson.



She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and brother, Rodney Sparkman.



In the last days of her life, Charlotte lived the Bible verse Timothy 4:7: "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith."



Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Camp County, 202 W Marshall St E3, Pittsburg, TX 756862.

