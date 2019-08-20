

Charlotte Elizabeth "Nanny" Green Bullett, 93, of Mount Jackson, VA, went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 15 2019 at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, VA. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.



Mrs. Bullett was born June 9, 1926 in Rockingham County, VA to the late James Daniel Green and the late Lucinda Francis Drummond Green.



She was the wife of John Henry Bullett, who proceeded her in death.



She was also proceeded in death by her children, Mary Violet Green, Wilmer Eugene "Sonny" Bullett (Shirley), Lawrence "Larry" Gene Bullett (Jackie), John Stanley Bullett, Janet May Bullett, and John Henry Bullett Jr.



She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Ann Mitchell (Nathaniel), DeLois Nancy Lee Warr (Leslie), Joanne Lee Steiger (Mark), George Randolph "Randy" Bullett, Sheila Lucinda Bullett, Clarence Jerome McAfee, Mary Katherine "Kathy" Green Landsdowne; and host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and great great great grandchildren.



The most important thing to her was her family. She raised many children other than her own over the years to include Denise Bullett Meridieth. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and a friend to many.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Manor Memorial United Methodist Church in New Market, VA.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Meals-On-Wheels and/or Mt. Jackson Rescue Squad.