Service Information Jones Funeral Home, Inc. 5485 Mulberry Street Stephens City , VA 22655 (540)-869-4072 Funeral Mass 11:30 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church



Charlotte Jenks Eller died Monday, September 30, 2019 at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, VA.



The Funeral Mass will be conducted at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Stephen Holmes officiating. A reception will follow in Muldowney Hall at the church.



She graduated from Seton Hill College in 1964 with majors in history and English. Ms. Eller also graduated from Strasburg High School in 1960.



She taught English and journalism for about six years to eleventh and twelfth graders and was the advisor to the school paper, the Wood Post.



Following her teaching career, she spent nearly 40 years as the bureau chief and reporter for the Northern Virginia Daily followed by several years as a freelance writer for the Winchester Star.



Surviving are three nieces, Julia Dyer, Kathleen D. Freed, and Rebecca H. Kendrick.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Brantley Eller and Julia Jenks Eller, and three older sisters, Mondia Eller Dyer, Sophia Eller Howell, and Sarah F. Eller.



Burial will be in Campbell County, Virginia in the family burial plot adjacent to Mount Hermon Methodist Church.



Charlotte Jenks Eller died Monday, September 30, 2019 at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, VA.The Funeral Mass will be conducted at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Stephen Holmes officiating. A reception will follow in Muldowney Hall at the church.She graduated from Seton Hill College in 1964 with majors in history and English. Ms. Eller also graduated from Strasburg High School in 1960.She taught English and journalism for about six years to eleventh and twelfth graders and was the advisor to the school paper, the Wood Post.Following her teaching career, she spent nearly 40 years as the bureau chief and reporter for the Northern Virginia Daily followed by several years as a freelance writer for the Winchester Star.Surviving are three nieces, Julia Dyer, Kathleen D. Freed, and Rebecca H. Kendrick.She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie Brantley Eller and Julia Jenks Eller, and three older sisters, Mondia Eller Dyer, Sophia Eller Howell, and Sarah F. Eller.Burial will be in Campbell County, Virginia in the family burial plot adjacent to Mount Hermon Methodist Church. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 3, 2019

