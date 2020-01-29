Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Virginia (Malone) Williams. View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Graveside service 11:00 AM Lebanon Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



Charlotte Virginia Malone Williams, 91, of Lebanon Church, VA passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Blue Ridge Hospice In-Patient Care Center, Winchester, VA.



A graveside service for Mrs. Williams will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Lebanon Church Cemetery, with Pastor Ron Stiefel officiating.



Mrs. Williams was born in Wardensville, WV on October 12, 1928 a daughter of the late James Albert and Mary Elizabeth Sine Malone. She was a member of the Laurel Hill Christian Church and was preceded in death by her husband Elroy D. "Pete" Williams. Mrs. Williams worked for Aileen Inc. and then retired from International Automotive Components in Strasburg. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two brothers and three sisters.



Survivors include her children Jim & Sis Williams of Ocala, Fl, George W. Williams and wife Chub of Lebanon Church and Ray L. Williams of Lebanon Church, VA; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and one sister, Frances Holtzman of Lebanon Church.



Pallbearers will be Dumpy Kump, Scott Kump, Jeff Gochenour, Jimmy Kenny, Danny Jenkins and Billy Suplinger.



Memorials may be made to Laurel Hill Christian Church, 378 Laurel Hill Way, Lebanon Church, VA 22641 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.



