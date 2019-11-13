Chester Dean Coffman, 76, of Edinburg, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at Dutch Haven Assisted Living in Maurertown.
He was born December 16, 1942 in Edinburg, son of the late Marvin Frederick and Emma Evelyn Sine Coffman.
He was a past member of Stoney Creek Hunt Club.
He retired from Bowman Apple Products in Mt. Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his wife Judith "Peewee" A. Fadeley Coffman October 16, 2015 whom he married July 3, 1968.
He is survived by two sisters, Evelyn Barb of Edinburg and Julia Miller of Jerome; a sister-in-law Peggy Coffman; three nieces, two great nephews and three great nieces.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Marvin D. Coffman.
A graveside service will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 with Chaplin Clint Dunham officiating at 2 p.m. at the Mt. Jackson Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22664 or Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue, c/o David A. Ferguson, 600 Main Street Suite 109, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson.
Condolences may be sent to www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 13, 2019