Chewy M. A. Barber, 66, of Mt. Jackson, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock.
She was born July 5, 1953 in Rockford, Illinois, daughter of Elvin D. and Anna Josephine Siverly Bard.
She was married March 31, 1973 to Larry W. Barber who survives.
She is also survived by a daughter, Angella Rose of Akron, Ohio; a son, Dirk Barber of Woodstock; two sisters; a brother; and three grandchildren, Alexis Rose and Austin Rose both of Akron, Ohio, and Nicholas Barber of Woodstock.
Private graveside services will be in Ohio at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the .
Arrangements are by Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson.
Condolences may be sent to www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 14, 2019