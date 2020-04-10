Christopher David Senter, 40, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 3, 2020, in his home.
A visitation was held on Thursday, April 9 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Chris was born October 16, 1979, in Front Royal, son of Floyd David Senter and Linda Ann Atkins Senter of Front Royal. He was currently working for Rubbermaid in Winchester.
Surviving with his parents are a son Colton David Senter of Front Royal; sister Karen Marie Wingfield of Linden; maternal grandparents Woodrow and Dorothy Atkins of Front Royal; four nephews Graydyn Scott Dehaven, Logan Michael Dehaven, Troy Alexander Dehaven, and Knoxx Malone Wingfield and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.
Chris was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Bessie Lee Senter.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 10, 2020