Christopher William Jennings, 24, of Woodstock, VA, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Woodstock, Virginia.
A funeral service for Christopher will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel.
Christopher was born in Connecticut on March 6, 1996 a son of Clifford William & MaryAnne Jennings of Oxford, Connecticut. He was carpenter by trade and loved fishing, cooking, and reading. Christopher loved all and was loved by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife Sofia Angelique Loiselle Jennings of Woodstock, VA; his unborn daughter Davina Alani AnneMarie Jennings; his paternal grandparents, Clifford and Marie Jennings along with his brothers, Steven Jennings, Gregory Jennings and David Jennings all of Oxford, Connecticut.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Christopher William Jennings.