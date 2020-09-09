1/1
Christopher William Jennings
1996 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Christopher William Jennings, 24, of Woodstock, VA, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Woodstock, Virginia.

A funeral service for Christopher will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel.

Christopher was born in Connecticut on March 6, 1996 a son of Clifford William & MaryAnne Jennings of Oxford, Connecticut. He was carpenter by trade and loved fishing, cooking, and reading. Christopher loved all and was loved by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife Sofia Angelique Loiselle Jennings of Woodstock, VA; his unborn daughter Davina Alani AnneMarie Jennings; his paternal grandparents, Clifford and Marie Jennings along with his brothers, Steven Jennings, Gregory Jennings and David Jennings all of Oxford, Connecticut.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Christopher William Jennings.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved