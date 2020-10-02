Chuck Burke



Our Chuck Daddy went to be with the lord on September 22, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a true warrior and protector of his pack. He loved them all and his life.



Chuck joined our family as a 6 year old rescue. We were fortunate enough to have him in our life for 10 wonderful years. He was loved by all that knew him.



He is survived by Billy and Kim, his Maw-Maw Joan, brother Trey, good friend Braden Camp, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by his pack: Geisha, Cash, and Chloe.



A celebration of his life will be held at Andy Guest State Park. This is a place that Chuck frequented and marked a lot. A time, date, and exact location will be announced on his, Billy's and Kim's Facebook page.



Thank you for all the love and support his family has received during this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store