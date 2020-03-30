Cindy L. Edwards, 51, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 22, 2020 in her home.
The family received family and friends on Thursday, March 26 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Cindy was born October 8, 1968 in Fort Worth, Texas to Bruce Rector and the late Rebecca Price.
She leaves to cherish her memory her father, Larry Price of Tampa Florida, former husband Todd Edwards; three sons Ken, Kevin, and Brandon; one brother Larry Price of Woodbridge; and two grandchildren Tobias and Lorelai along with many relatives and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 30, 2020